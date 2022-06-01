 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missing North Collins man is found 'in good health'

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office reports that a North Collins man who went missing Wednesday has been "located in good health." No other details were given. 

A Silver Alert had been issued for Charles Rizzo, 87, who has been diagnosed with dementia. The Sheriff’s Office reported that Rizzo was operating a light gray four-door 2012 Ford Fusion before he went missing. 

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

