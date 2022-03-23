 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missing boys sought by Cheektowaga police found safe
0 comments

Missing boys sought by Cheektowaga police found safe

Support this work for $1 a month

Two missing boys being sought by Cheektowaga police have been found and are safe at home, police said Thursday morning.

Police had been seeking the public's help in finding two boys missing from their home who had last been seen Tuesday in the Raymond Park area of the bicycle trail in Cheektowaga.

No information was released about how or where the boys were located.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coral reefs are losing their color to bleaching events and so are fish

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News