Missing boys sought by Cheektowaga police found safe

Two missing boys being sought by Cheektowaga police have been found and are safe at home, police said Thursday morning.
Police had been seeking the public's help in finding two boys missing from their home who had last been seen Tuesday in the Raymond Park area of the bicycle trail in Cheektowaga.
No information was released about how or where the boys were located.
