Missing boys sought by Cheektowaga police found safe

Two missing boys being sought by Cheektowaga police have been found and are safe at home, police said Thursday morning.

Police had been seeking the public's help in finding two boys missing from their home who had last been seen Tuesday in the Raymond Park area of the bicycle trail in Cheektowaga.

No information was released about how or where the boys were located.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.