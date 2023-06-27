A missing 16-year-old Collins girl has been located safe and sound, according to a post on the Erie County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
The girl, Cheyanne Hughes, who was last seen on Sunday in the Gowanda area.
Earlier Tuesday, had been reported that the 5-foot 8-inch tall, 120-pound blond haired, blue-eyed girl had been attempting to get transportation to Salamanca in Cattaraugus County.
