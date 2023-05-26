The search for Hailey Williams, the 13-year-old from Grand Island missing since Wednesday night, is over. She has been found safe in Pennsylvania, the FBI confirmed Friday morning.
The FBI did not believe any federal charges would be filed in the missing persons case.
On Thursday night, investigators were looking for Williams in southern Pennsylvania, in the area of Dauphin and York counties, Pennsylvania State Police shared on Twitter. She was reported missing Thursday and had last been seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday at her home on Bedell Road in Grand Island. The Erie County Sheriff's Office led the case.
The girl was described as 5-foot-4, weighing about 180 pounds. She recently dyed her hair a reddish orange and was wearing ripped jeans, a black Adidas jacket and a gray hat with "California" embroidered on it. She was believed to be carrying a gray backpack. She left behind her cellphone.
Investigators were worried that she could be in danger. They said Williams is believed to have had online conversations with a person who called themselves "Dale" and was purportedly from Pennsylvania prior to her disappearance.
