Missing 12-year-old with special needs found walking in traffic on Grand Island bridge

A 12-year-old girl with special needs who was reported missing in Niagara Falls on Monday morning was found by police walking in a traffic lane on one of the North Grand Island bridges, according to federal and state law enforcement officials.

Niagara Falls police alerted area law enforcement agencies at 8:45 a.m. Monday that the girl was reported missing from her home, Customs and Border Protection and State Police officials said in news releases Tuesday.

Police then received a report of a young girl walking on Interstate-190 on one of the north bridges connecting the Falls and Grand Island.

A Border Patrol agent located the girl walking near the crest of the bridge.

The girl – who police said has autism and is semiverbal – did not respond to the agent, who tried talking with her. She continued walking, officials said.

A state trooper arrived on the scene, and put his vehicle in front of the girl, according to the releases. The trooper tried talking with her, but she appeared to become frightened and moved towards the edge of the bridge. The trooper thought she might jump.

The trooper then ran over and grabbed her and transported her off the bridge.

She was subsequently reunited with her family. The girl had no apparent injuries despite the cold weather, Brady Waikel, patrol agent in charge of the Niagara Falls station, said in a release.

