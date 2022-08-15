 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missing 12-year-old girl found

  • Updated
A missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen Monday afternoon has been found, a Buffalo police spokesman said Tuesday morning.

The girl had last been seen at about 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Dartmouth Avenue.

Police suggested Monday that she may have been in the vicinity of McCarthy Park.

