Missing 12-year-old girl found

A missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen Monday afternoon has been found, a Buffalo police spokesman said Tuesday morning.
The girl had last been seen at about 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Dartmouth Avenue.
Police suggested Monday that she may have been in the vicinity of McCarthy Park.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
