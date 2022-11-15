Miss Buffalo Scholarship Organization crowns five young women

Five young women have been chosen by the Miss Buffalo Scholarship Organization to represent the area in competition for statewide titles.

Crowned Miss Buffalo 2023 was Chelsea Lovell, a traffic anchor and reporter with WIVB-TV who previously was Miss Finger Lakes. Zhanna Reed, the Miss Niagara 2023 winner, also was Miss Congeniality and 2022 Miss Heart of New York.

Also chosen were Serena Exantus, Miss Flower City 2023; Madisen Wilson, Miss Buffalo Outstanding Teen 2023; and May-Isabella Samuel, Miss Niagara Outstanding Teen.

Taisha St. Jean, executive director of the Miss Buffalo Scholarship Organization, said all were given scholarships and will participate in various activities in their communities during the coming year.

Nineteen young women competed for titles and scholarships in competition that concluded Saturday in Bennett High School auditorium. It was the first year of the Miss Buffalo organization's partnership with Buffalo Public Schools in a teen outreach program.