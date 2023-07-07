Her name was Miracle.

Her mother, Marie Hunt, chose that name because doctors had told her that she wasn't able to have children.

"She popped up out of nowhere," the mother said. "She was so special. She was."

On Friday, Marie Hunt lost her miracle child.

The girl was hanging out with some friends, walking around Broadway, when she was struck by gunfire at about 12:30 a.m.. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miracle Hunt was 13.

Friday morning, a handful of red rose petals were strewn across the spot where she died – a patch of grass on the side of The Forge apartments on Mortimer Street and Broadway.

Her mother said she learned the unimaginable news from a friend of her daughter's.

"She said she got shot," the mother said.

Friday afternoon, she sat in her car with friends and loved ones outside her home.

"I'm numb. I don't know how to feel," she said. "I just keep thinking about her. She was just a baby."

Miracle was the oldest of three siblings, said her mother, who looks after three other children, too, and works in collections.

Her daughter had a bubbly personality, her mother said.

"She was always happy, despite whatever was going on, you were going to get a laugh out of her. She was going to be happy. She was going to smile. She just loved life, regardless."

Miracle loved clothes and fashion. Her mother shared a photo of her posing in a black, yellow and denim outfit, her nails elegantly manicured. "She loved to dress. She knew how to color-coordinate the mess out of some stuff."

Miracle Hunt had just completed seventh grade at the Dr. Charles Drew Science Magnet School.

"She ran track. She was a cheerleading coach. She loved dancing. She read a lot. She was very smart," her mother said.

She had a lot of hopes for her future. Sometimes, she said she wanted to be a hair stylist and a nail stylist. Other times, she wanted to be a veterinarian.

Miracle had just turned 13 in May. She celebrated with a fancy dinner with her boyfriend at King Crab, "and gave her a big party at a hotel where they went swimming," her mother said.

The girl was planning on spending the summer working at a day care "to earn extra money," her mother said.

Marie Hunt doesn't know the details about how her daughter was killed. She was visiting friends who live in that neighborhood.

"She was just standing there," the mother said. "... She was at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Marie Hunt is urging anyone who knows something to come forward.

"I want someone to try to speak up if they can," she said.

Police were searching for the killer Friday. Detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene, trying to gather evidence and talk to possible witnesses.

"Our detectives are out there canvassing for video," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. "I know they've got a lot of video they're going through. That's a time-consuming process."

Through June 11, 10 youths under 18 had been shot so far this year in the city, according to police department data.

That includes four 14-year-olds, three 15-year-olds, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old.

A quadruple shooting Feb. 14 on Domedion Avenue included victims who were 14, 15 and 16.

Antonio M. Broadus Jr., 17, was killed May 10 in a shooting on Hirschbeck Street

Not included in the data was another homicide Wednesday night of 18-year-old Columbus Brooks, who was fatally shot near Woodlawn Avenue and Dupont Avenue.

The 10 total victims under 18 represent about 16% of the 64 people shot in Buffalo so far in through June 11.

In 2022, 18 youths under 18 were shot in Buffalo, including a 2-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old, according to police department data.

Out of the 247 people shot in the city last year, victims in the under-18 age group made up about 7% of all victims.

Mayor Byron Brown said the city mourns the deaths of Miracle Hunt and Columbus Brooks, and promised police were doing all they could to solve their killings.

"We are here with heavy hearts, because ... a 13-year-old girl died by a shooting at 12:30 in the morning, and before that, an 18-year-old died in one of our city's parks, right in his own neighborhood," Brown said. "All of these crimes to us are painful. We feel them personally. And we feel them personally because we have a responsibility for public safety. And we don't want the community to get desensitized to violent crime. As we have said for a long time in the City of Buffalo: Any one homicide is one too many. Any one shooting is one too many."

News Staff Reporter Aaron Besecker contributed to this article.

