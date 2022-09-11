Minority Bar Foundation to honor five

The Minority Bar Foundation will honor five people at an awards ceremony Thursday at Patrick's Rooftop on Pearl Street.

Assistant State Attorney General Stephanie J. Calhoun, who chairs the Diversity and Inclusion Committee of the Bar Association of Erie County and worked on programs like the foundation’s essay contest for high school students, will receive the Legal Service Award.

State Supreme Court Justice Kevin Carter, the first African American to serve as administrative judge for the Eighth Judicial District where he manages operations of the trial courts, will receive the Hon. Rose Sconiers Trailblazer Award.

Attorney Tolulope F. Odunsi, former assistant dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the University at Buffalo Law School where she created programs to address social justice and racial inequity, will receive the Education Award.

Dionne Williamson, president/founder of UPward Design for Life that furnishes homes for those in need, will receive the Community Service Award.

Glenae R. Garlock, who is active with the Black Law Students Association, Latin American Law Students Association and several other groups, will receive the John L. Hargrave Law Student Award.