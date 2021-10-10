Minority Bar Foundation hosting virtual awards ceremony

The Minority Bar Foundation will livestream its virtual Scholarship and Awards Ceremony at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 to recognize law practitioners and students for dedication and achievement in the profession and academia, as well as people and organizations that serve minority communities. This year’s honorees and their awards include:

• State Court of Claims Judge Debra Givens, the Justice Rose B. Sconiers Trailblazer Award.

• Retired City Court Judge Robert J. Russell, the Honorable Hugh B. Scott Sr. Lifetime Achievement Award.

.

• Attorneys Samantha White and Miles Gresham, the Legal Service Award.

• Danise Wilson, executive director of the Erie Niagara Area Health Education Center, the Community Service Award.

• University at Buffalo third-year law school candidate Shakierah Smith, the John L. Hargrave Student Award.

• Petrina Hill-Cheatom, dean of students for SUNY Erie City Campus, the Education Award.

The foundation's President’s Award will be announced during the event.

Tickets can be reserved by email at mbafoundation@gmail.com. Cost is $50 per ticket and all proceeds will be used to provide financial assistance for law students and people interested in a career in law.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.