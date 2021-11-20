'Minor glitch' delays unveiling of restored neon tango dancers on Elmwood

The two neon tango dancers have returned to their building at Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway.

But they're not dancing yet.

The restored neighborhood landmark, depicting flamenco dancers appearing to move with the lights, was reinstalled about a month ago.

A public unveiling and lighting ceremony were supposed to soon follow. But a problem with the location of the control panel has sidelined those plans for now.

“There is a minor glitch with the control panel,” said Delaware Common Council Member Joel Feroleto. "I anticipate this will be resolved soon. Once it is fixed, the tango dancers will be illuminated, and there will be an official unveiling.”

The controls were not supposed to be installed on the exterior of the building, said Daniel Sack, who along with fellow artists Laura Rankin and Andy Ferullo created the art deco sign for the Buffalo Arts Commission in 1982.

"They’re meant to be inside,” Sack said, to protect them from the elements.