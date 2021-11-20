'Minor glitch' delays unveiling of restored neon tango dancers on Elmwood

The two neon tango dancers have returned to their building at Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway.
But they're not dancing yet.
The restored neighborhood landmark, depicting flamenco dancers appearing to move with the lights, was reinstalled about a month ago.
A public unveiling and lighting ceremony were supposed to soon follow. But a problem with the location of the control panel has sidelined those plans for now.
“There is a minor glitch with the control panel,” said Delaware Common Council Member Joel Feroleto. "I anticipate this will be resolved soon. Once it is fixed, the tango dancers will be illuminated, and there will be an official unveiling.”
The controls were not supposed to be installed on the exterior of the building, said Daniel Sack, who along with fellow artists Laura Rankin and Andy Ferullo created the art deco sign for the Buffalo Arts Commission in 1982.
Support Local Journalism
"They’re meant to be inside,” Sack said, to protect them from the elements.
One of Buffalo's best-known artistic displays, the 12-foot-long, animated neon sign was originally installed as part of an economic revitalization effort to welcome visitors to the Elmwood strip. The artwork features the dancers in three different positions as the lights change.
It was taken down in 2015 for restoration and had been kept in storage at the city's Public Works garage.
A grant through the Arts Commission covered the $33,000 restoration costs.
Brown announced in September the artwork would return to its original location, thanks to an agreement between developer Douglas Jemal’s Douglas Development Corp. and the Arts Commission.
The agreement provided for Douglas Development to cover the cost of moving the sign to 976 Elmwood Ave. and also the installation and electrical costs. The commission covers repair and upkeep costs.
The sign will be encased in plywood to protect it during Douglas Development’s $15 million renovation and construction project there.