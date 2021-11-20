 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Minor glitch' delays unveiling of restored neon tango dancers on Elmwood
0 comments
top story

'Minor glitch' delays unveiling of restored neon tango dancers on Elmwood

Support this work for $1 a month
neon Tango Dancers (copy)

Noah Gillis of Lazarus Industries helps to install the neon art installation titled "Tango Dancers" that is being returned to its original position above Elmwood Avenue at Bidwell Parkway, after the display was repaired and restored, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. 

 Derek Gee

The two neon tango dancers have returned to their building at Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway.

But they're not dancing yet.

The restored neighborhood landmark, depicting flamenco dancers appearing to move with the lights, was reinstalled about a month ago.

A public unveiling and lighting ceremony were supposed to soon follow. But a problem with the location of the control panel has sidelined those plans for now.

“There is a minor glitch with the control panel,” said Delaware Common Council Member Joel Feroleto. "I anticipate this will be resolved soon. Once it is fixed, the tango dancers will be illuminated, and there will be an official unveiling.”

The controls were not supposed to be installed on the exterior of the building, said Daniel Sack, who along with fellow artists Laura Rankin and Andy Ferullo created the art deco sign for the Buffalo Arts Commission in 1982.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"They’re meant to be inside,” Sack said, to protect them from the elements.

Tango Dancers on Elmwood (copy)

Technical issues have delayed the unveiling of the restored neon tango dancers at Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway.

One of Buffalo's best-known artistic displays, the 12-foot-long, animated neon sign was originally installed as part of an economic revitalization effort to welcome visitors to the Elmwood strip. The artwork features the dancers in three different positions as the lights change.

It was taken down in 2015 for restoration and had been kept in storage at the city's Public Works garage.

A grant through the Arts Commission covered the $33,000 restoration costs.

Brown announced in September the artwork would return to its original location, thanks to an agreement between developer Douglas Jemal’s Douglas Development Corp. and the Arts Commission.

The agreement provided for Douglas Development to cover the cost of moving the sign to 976 Elmwood Ave. and also the installation and electrical costs. The commission covers repair and upkeep costs.

The sign will be encased in plywood to protect it during Douglas Development’s $15 million renovation and construction project there.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A trip to Canada isn't getting easier for Americans

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News