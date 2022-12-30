 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Minor flooding possible in Erie County through Sunday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
nws flood watch 12-30

A flood watch is in effect for Erie County through Sunday morning.

 Image courtesy of National Weather Service
Support this work for $1 a month

The National Weather Service in Cheektowaga has issued a flood watch for Erie County through Sunday morning.

The agency said minor flooding is possible from ice jams along area creeks, mainly Friday through early Saturday.

Minor flooding may also occur over the weekend because of increased runoff from snowmelt, as well as rain.

Minor flooding also is possible in urban areas where piles of snow are blocking drainage infrastructure, the Weather Service said.

The forecast calls for light rainfall amounts of between a quarter-inch and an inch through Sunday across Western New York.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News