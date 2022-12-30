Minor flooding possible in Erie County through Sunday morning

The National Weather Service in Cheektowaga has issued a flood watch for Erie County through Sunday morning.

The agency said minor flooding is possible from ice jams along area creeks, mainly Friday through early Saturday.

Minor flooding may also occur over the weekend because of increased runoff from snowmelt, as well as rain.

Minor flooding also is possible in urban areas where piles of snow are blocking drainage infrastructure, the Weather Service said.

The forecast calls for light rainfall amounts of between a quarter-inch and an inch through Sunday across Western New York.