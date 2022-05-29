Millions of gallons of untreated wastewater pouring into Niagara River

Millions of gallons of untreated sewage, runoff and other wastewater poured into the Lower Niagara River this Memorial Day weekend because of a power outage and unexpected pump failure.

Niagara Falls' trouble-plagued wastewater treatment system failed both Saturday and Sunday, according to a state automated emergency alert system.

On Saturday, more than 6 million gallons of untreated wastewater poured into the river, ascribed to wet weather and pump failure, the alert stated, though there has been no exceptional precipitation in the area this past week. One pump was eventually restarted.

Beginning Sunday morning, millions more gallons of untreated water and sewage was released into the Lower Niagara River, due to the "unknown" issue involving a failed Niagara Gorge pump. Though one pump is working, the volume of discharge has been too much for a single active pump to handle, the alert stated. Maintenance staff has been working on the issue.

The discharge had not been contained as of late Sunday afternoon. Efforts to reach the Niagara Falls Water Board for comment were unsuccessful.

Black discharges at the Falls in 2017 drew international attention.

