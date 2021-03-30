Millions more going to Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park

A million dollars from the trusts of two of Ralph C. Wilson Jr.'s daughters, both deceased, will go toward the Barkyard, Buffalo's first dog park, and a planned entry garden by a pedestrian bridge that will be built in the park named in his honor.

In addition, $300,000 a year will go to the Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy, now being established, to support the maintenance of the garden and seasonal plantings at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.

"I think this will be a great tribute to Dee Dee and Linda, and to Ralph's love for them," Mary Wilson, Ralph Wilson's widow, said of Edith "Dee Dee" Wilson and Linda Bogdan.

Wilson, a life trustee and board chair of the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, said Covid-19 has demonstrated how much the public seeks the outdoors.

"Covid has brought greater light on how important parks and recreation and getting out and exercising is," she said.

The trusts were set up by Ralph Wilson, the founding owner of the Buffalo Bills, for his daughters prior to his death in March 2014.