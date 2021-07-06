Millions in stimulus funds eyed for Erie County government employees

Covid-19: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz unveils plans to spend federal stimulus money Covid-19: Developments in Buffalo and Western New York

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, who has earned $85,142 in overtime pay so far this year, would not be eligible for the premium pay, nor would elected officials. But many other essential county government employees who earned less than $116,000 last year would be eligible.

"We felt it was important to reward the employees who went well above and beyond the call of duty by coming in and working at a time when the vast majority of people were home," Poloncarz said of the $6 million allocation. "For those who are going to criticize it, these people put their lives on the line for our community, and I know how hard they worked."

But he and other county administrators attempted to discourage county legislators from considering expanding the pool of employees who would qualify for the additional $5 per hour in hazard pay for working between mid-March and June of last year.

New and restored jobs

Poloncarz wants to restore 107 of the 287 mostly vacant jobs that were eliminated last year as part of his deficit cutting plan, noting the total number of jobs would remain lower than two years ago. Some jobs would receive partial state reimbursement.