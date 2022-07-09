 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Million dollar lottery ticket purchased in Genesee County

A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Genesee County village of Elba, the New York Lottery reported.

The second-prize ticket for Friday's drawing was purchased at Crosby's convenience story at 64 S. Main St. The winning numbers were 20, 36, 61, 62 and 69. The number 20 was a three-times Megaplier.

Mega Millions players choose five numbers from 1 to 70 and one more number from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball. Second-prize winners match five numbers without the Mega Ball. Drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

