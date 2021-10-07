WASHINGTON – The veterans cemetery that opened in Pembroke last year turned out to be a stripped-down version of what was originally planned – but it won't be for long.

That's because the Department of Veterans Affairs recently settled on a contract for the next phase of cemetery development that includes most of the features that had been stripped out for cost reasons in 2019, according to contract documents obtained by The Buffalo News. Instead of including interment space for only 4,000 veterans, the expanded cemetery will have space for 9,042 – enough to accommodate a decade of burials.

An above-ground columbarium for the storage of cremated remains will be built after all. So will an ossuary for mixed remains and a memorial wall for local veterans buried elsewhere. A second committal shelter, a loop roadway, and additional fencing and landscaping – all delayed under the VA's plans in 2019 – will all be built under the new contract, too.

"We pretty much got everything we wanted," said Patrick W. Welch, a retired Marine and longtime Buffalo-area veterans advocate who has been pushing for the cemetery to be built for years.

Welch attributed the turnaround in planning for the Western New York National Cemetery to two things: an extra $10 million for the project set aside by Congress, as well as Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer's efforts to press the Department of Veterans Affairs to build the complete cemetery that local veterans wanted.

"It's important to continue to give Sen. Schumer the credit for becoming our champion on this because the reality is if he hadn't taken up the cause, we wouldn't have a cemetery," said Welch, who noted that he actually disagrees with Schumer, a New York Democrat, on many other issues.

The new contract is for $24.6 million in cemetery construction work. Global Urban Enterprises, the Monroe County firm that won the contract for the first phase of the cemetery that opened last fall, was awarded the latest contract, as well. The deal calls for the latest round of construction work to be completed in about two years.

The latest contract omits only two parts of the project that were indefinitely delayed due to cost overruns two years ago: a maintenance building and an honor guard facility. Les' A. Melnyk, chief of public affairs and outreach at the VA's National Cemetery Administration, said the agency plans to issue a contract for the construction of those facilities in late 2022.

"It is standard practice for the VA to develop our cemeteries in phases, so as to allow the local veteran community to begin using the cemetery as quickly as possible, so the upgrading of temporary facilities to permanent facilities and the expansion of burial options is not an unusual occurrence," Melnyk said. "Some elements of the cemetery construction such as the columbarium were excluded from phase 1A of the project due to higher bids than VA anticipated receiving. Congress appropriated additional funding which allowed VA to complete those facilities in phase 1B."

At Schumer's request, Congress set aside another $10 million for the cemetery in December 2019. Congress previously allocated $36 million for the project, but a first round of bids for it came in far higher than expected in 2018, the VA split the project into phases. After rebidding the first phase, construction began and the cemetery officially opened last November without many of the amenities that had been originally promised.

Some 645 veterans from the Western New York and the Rochester region have already been interred at the Genesee County national cemetery, Melnyk said.

In addition to pressing for additional funding for the facility, Schumer lobbied Robert Wilkie – VA secretary in the last years of the Trump administration – and current VA Secretary Denis McDonough to get moving on the next phase of cemetery development.

"The 98,000 Western New York veterans and family members were promised a cemetery timely built and to full scope," Schumer said in a March letter to McDonough.

The VA secretary replied in May, saying the agency would settle on a contract for the next phase of cemetery construction in September.

Schumer said he was happy to see the VA moving forward on the project.

“Just like our New York veterans that never give up until they complete their mission, I am glad the VA has heeded my call and now taken the necessary steps to ensure the Western New York National Cemetery construction will be completed as they’ve long promised," Schumer said. "The funding and VA commitments I was proud to secure will enable thousands more veterans to have a fitting resting place and eternal place of honor right here in the very community they dedicated their lives to defend and serve.“

