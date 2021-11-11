Tonawanda vet is inducted into State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame

Retired Air Force Staff Sgt. Wayne Baumgartner, a Town of Tonawanda native, has been inducted into the New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame, State Sen. Sean Ryan announced Thursday on Veterans Day.
Baumgartner, who enlisted in the U.S. Air Force right after graduating from Kenmore East High School in 1961, served his country for nearly eight years in Vietnam. He re-enlisted in 1965 and was deployed as an administrative specialist to Tan Son Nhut Air Base in South Vietnam in 1966. Baumgartner received several honors, including the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Medal.
“I am grateful to Mr. Baumgartner, not only for his service to our country as a veteran of the Air Force, but also for his dedication the Tonawanda community in the decades that followed," said Ryan, who nominated Baumgartner for the induction.
"The commitment he has shown to his fellow veterans for more than 50 years is commendable, and the awards he has received through the years speak for themselves," Ryan added.
Baumgartner's duties in Vietnam involved documenting plane and troop movements in and out of the country, according to a December 2018 feature about his service in Vietnam that appeared in The Buffalo News. There were 10 Air Force detachments in Vietnam, and each had to account for itself via monthly reports. Sometimes, a detachment wouldn't send their information to the base, and Baumgartner would travel around the country to retrieve the report.
"If they didn't send them in, I'd have to hop on a plane and go get them," he said.
Beyond his military service, Baumgartner, who was a 52-year member of the Erie County American Legion, has continued to work for the greater good in several capacities in his community.
"We owe it to the country to serve," Baumgartner told the The Buffalo News in 2018.
He served as chairman of the Town of Tonawanda's Community Emergency Response Team and a longtime leader of the American Legion Milton J. Brounshidle Post 205 in Kenmore.
Baumgartner has served in multiple leadership positions, including Post Commander, Post Adjutant, 1st Vice Commander and 3rd Vice Commander. Most recently, he has served as 2nd Vice Commander. He was recognized as Erie County Legionnaire of the Year in 2019, and 8th District Legionnaire of the Year and Department of New York Legionnaire of the Year in 2020.
In addition, he was coordinator and marshal of the Kenmore/Tonawanda Memorial Day Parade from 2009-2020 and marshal of the Veterans Day Parade at the Erie County Fair from 2009-2018. Baumgartner also visits fellow veterans at local hospitals and nursing homes, participates in monthly programming at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center, including wake services for members of Post 205.
The New York State Senate Veterans' Hall of Fame was established in 2005 to honor and recognize outstanding veterans from the Empire State who have distinguished themselves both in military and civilian life.