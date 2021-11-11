Tonawanda vet is inducted into State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame

Retired Air Force Staff Sgt. Wayne Baumgartner, a Town of Tonawanda native, has been inducted into the New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame, State Sen. Sean Ryan announced Thursday on Veterans Day.

Baumgartner, who enlisted in the U.S. Air Force right after graduating from Kenmore East High School in 1961, served his country for nearly eight years in Vietnam. He re-enlisted in 1965 and was deployed as an administrative specialist to Tan Son Nhut Air Base in South Vietnam in 1966. Baumgartner received several honors, including the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Medal.

“I am grateful to Mr. Baumgartner, not only for his service to our country as a veteran of the Air Force, but also for his dedication the Tonawanda community in the decades that followed," said Ryan, who nominated Baumgartner for the induction.

"The commitment he has shown to his fellow veterans for more than 50 years is commendable, and the awards he has received through the years speak for themselves," Ryan added.