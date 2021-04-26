Stories of honor: WWII vet Paul Woods persevered through racism at home and overseas

A white lady offered to give up her seat, but the driver prohibited it, and Woods had to get off the bus.

“It was a segregated country when it came to Blacks. Joe Louis was the heavyweight boxing champion of the world, and he couldn’t eat in a white restaurant,” he said.

But triumph clouded by hardship was already familiar to Woods.

Born in 1923 in Bazemore, Ala., he recalled having to walk 10 miles to get an education in a one-room schoolhouse.

His father died when Woods was only seven. He and his 13 siblings and half-siblings were split up at his father's gravesite and raised by various relatives. Woods went to live with a wealthy uncle, who had owned a Model T Ford when most African Americans didn’t even own a horse.

Still, they could not get gasoline at filling stations that posted signs like, “Gas only for white people,” he said.

In 1941 at age 17, Woods joined a segregated U.S. Army and served for four years, discovering that war itself does not discriminate.

“Everyone was brothers on the battlefield at all times,” Woods said. “A bullet knows no rank, no color, no status. It doesn’t care how rich you are or how poor you are. It doesn’t know you.”