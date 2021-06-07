On Christmas Day 1944, Raymond E. Clancy made an important holiday delivery – a delivery of gasoline for Gen. George S. Patton's tanks during the Battle of the Bulge.

"We had to land in a little cornfield" in the Belgian town of Bastogne, the 97-year-old Army Air Forces veteran said. His C-47 Skytrain delivered hundreds of metal jerrycans full of fuel, then returned to France. "We took off as soon as we could; we didn't want to get stuck there," he said.

Clancy remembered flying about a dozen missions as an aerial engineer and crew chief with the 91st Troop Carrier Squadron of the 439th Troop Carrier Group.

He was born in Buffalo, the oldest child and only son of Edward and Florence Hickey Clancy. He grew up in the Kensington-Bailey area and graduated from St. James grammar school. He studied auto mechanics for two years at Burgard Vocational High School before enlisting.

"Do you know when I got my diploma?" he asked with a chuckle. "I was 70. My son went over to the school and showed them my honorable discharge papers and they made out a diploma for me."

Before leaving for basic training at Greensboro, N.C. – where "it was hot, hot, hot," he recalled –- he had met a neighborhood girl, Elizabeth "Betty" J. Spizzano. From chatting at a neighborhood playground, he started walking her home and eventually met her parents.

"Then when I enlisted, she wrote to me almost every day," he said. "No matter where I was stationed, the letters would catch up to me. I wrote back whenever I could."

With his training in car repair, Clancy was assigned to aircraft mechanics school. His first post was to Burbank, Calif., where he trained on the P-39, a Bell Aircraft product. He was then transferred to Gulfport, Miss., where he was assigned to the C-47 Skytrain. After completing training as a specialist mechanic, he flew to England at the end of 1943, serving at the Balderton and Upottery Royal Air Force bases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Clancy's C-47 could tow two G-4 gliders filled with paratroopers or transport supplies or vehicles.

"Those poor paratroopers," he said, "they didn't know where they were, they didn't know anything, but they had to drop out, get under cover and start fighting."

After the Germans were driven out of France in late summer 1944, Clancy and his men moved to Alencon, France. "We lived in a tent city there," he said. "The Germans had left lots of small hand grenades and other things like ammunition" capable of injuring or even killing people, he said.

When they made the fuel delivery during the Battle of the Bulge, his plane flew into a battle area. But "they kept the airplane landing zone free and clear of ground fire," Clancy said. "They unloaded it real fast and we got out of there, and they were so thankful to get that gas."

During his missions, "we got shot up a couple of times where new metal had to be used for repairs," he said.

While he was in France in October 1944, Clancy, a corporal, wrote a letter asking Betty Spizzano to marry him. She said yes.

He was honorably discharged as a sergeant in October 1945 with an Air Medal with two oak leaf clusters, a Distinguished Unit Badge and the European, African and Middle Eastern Ribbon with six battle stars.

He and Betty married on Jan. 16, 1946, in St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. They had a son, Robert, and a daughter, Kathleen.

With a job history that included working in gas stations, driving a taxi and selling everything from college football programs to used cars and fences, Clancy resumed work. "I never collected unemployment in my life," he said proudly. After a few years, he was hired as a brakeman by the old Delaware, Lackawanna & Western Railroad Co., then worked for Conrail. His 37 years included working as a freight and passenger conductor before retiring in 1985.

The couple lived in Cheektowaga for many years until Betty Clancy died after 73 years of marriage, and almost two years ago, Clancy moved into Elderwood in Hamburg. There he has his medals in a frame and a large bald eagle with stars and stripes on his wall, a testimony to his service.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.