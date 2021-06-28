In 1943, with the United States at war, 22-year-old Katherine "Pat" Ast had the day off from her family’s Western Pennsylvania grocery store. She went for a walk in Pittsburgh, where she came upon a U.S. Army recruitment office and a poster of Uncle Sam, who was pointing right at her.

“I saw, ‘the Army needs you,’ ” she recalled. “So I went in and signed up.”

Ast said the spur-of-the-moment decision is one of the best choices of her life – all 100 years of it.

Ast, who later moved to Western New York and has lived in Depew for nearly six decades, served for just short of three years with the Women’s Army Corps at the Topeka Army Airfield in Kansas, where she performed a variety of duties and was promoted to the rank of corporal. Her military experience shaped her approach to life in several ways, from professional to parenting.

Asked about why she enlisted, she said: "Well, I guess because I’m a real American. I care what happens to this country."

Ast was born, fittingly enough, on Flag Day, 1921. The celebration of her 100th birthday Sunday at her home featured a yard full of friends and family under a tent decorated with balloons and American flags.

Visitors glanced through the scrapbook of black-and-white photos and handwritten captions that chronicled Ast’s service. Ast’s military portrait, in which she wears a smile on her face and a two-striped corporal patch with a "T" for technician on her arm, was featured on miniature bottles of wine given as party favors.

"I was never sorry that I did it," Ast said of enlisting. "I’m glad I went and if I had a chance, I would do it again."

She said she did not set out from her home in the coal town of Moon Run, Pa., on that fateful day with the idea of enlisting.

"When I went home, at the dinner table I said, with a smile, ‘I bet you guys don’t know what I did today,’ " Ast said, adding that her parents, who immigrated from Germany, were stunned, but forgave her and supported her throughout her service.

"My poor father, he was very upset … My mother, what could she do? I was old enough to sign my own name," she said. "I wanted an experience. I was 22 years old, I wanted to see what else was going on besides hot dogs and steak. I wanted to see the real world."

And she wanted to support her country.

"I knew what my relatives went through, and what my father went through, and we were all together in this country," said Ast, one of four daughters of Frank and Mary (who lived to 103); younger sister Margaret is 96. "They decided to go to America, because they thought it was much better here, and it was."

Military life prompted Ast’s nickname. Born “Katherine,” she chose to go by “Pat” – the first three letters of her maiden name, Patek.

Topeka was a major base for the Army Air Forces – the predecessor of the Air Force – and was a training ground for aircrews for B-29 bombers and other bomber aircraft.

"We did everything on that base," Ast said. "You should have seen it when six ladies made a parachute – with the silk and the long table, and they weren’t fooling around, because they knew somebody’s life depended on it."

Ast’s duties, which paid $50 a month as a private before her promotion to $66 as a corporal, ranged from making mimeograph copies, to filing myriad military forms, to proofreading contracts.

Her toughest assignment was a group trip to a military hospital in the Midwest.

"To know that a young kid, 18, 19, was missing an arm, or leg, or both,” she said. "I had to go outside because I could not stand it."

Ast later moved to Western New York.

“I married a fella, and that wasn’t the right thing, so I just stayed here,” she said.

She worked the line at the General Electric plant at Fillmore Avenue and East Ferry Street for 20 years until it closed in 1972. She was also president of the GE credit union, where her eye for detail ensured that loan applications would be filled out correctly.

Son Chuck Nickles lauded his mother for raising him mostly on her own.

"She's a very tough woman who raised me as a single mom," Nickles said. "Because of her Army experience, things had to be done exactly the right way."

That couldn’t be illustrated more than by a photo in Ast’s scrapbook showing her packed foot locker: clothes folded, socks rolled and gloves laid out, everything in its place. Her locker was deemed best in the barracks by an officer, who instructed the rest of the unit: Do it exactly like Ast.

