Niagara County veterans who have been awarded the Purple Heart have until May 1 to have their names added to the county's Book of Honor during a ceremony this summer, County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski announced.

To be included in the book and take part in the ceremony on Aug. 6, Purple Heart veterans or their families must complete a short application. It can be found online by searching for the County Clerk under "Departments" at niagaracounty.com.

The Purple Heart Book of Honor is on display in the rotunda of the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport.

For more information, call the Niagara County Clerk's Office at 716-439-7025 or the county's Veterans Service Agency at 716-438-4090.