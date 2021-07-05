Murder Mysteries on USS Little Rock to benefit Naval Park

Dombrowski was born in Riverside and grew up in Cheektowaga.

"Like all Polish, you move to Cheektowaga. It's the law," he deadpanned.

He now lives in Clarence Center.

He wants to put behind him the 14 months of the pandemic that shut down his business.

"I put on weight and went through the five stages of grieving," Dombrowski said, snapping into character. "I was angry at God, I was shaking my fist."

The Canadian and foreign market hasn't returned yet, and it's a big one, making up about 20% of Buffalo History Tours' customers in the summer, Dombrowski said. The educational and corporate audiences are also not back.

But Dombrowski is confident the tide will change, noting people's desire to return to normalcy.

"People are itching to get out and do something," he said.

New improvised shows this summer include weekly "music bingo" and trivia nights on Fridays at the Barrel Factory, where guests are as apt to sing along as play along, Dombrowski said. The music genres include hair bands, '80s music and one-hit wonders.

Jennifer Dombrowski, Joel's wife, has joined her husband to co-host.