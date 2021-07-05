Murder Mysteries on USS Little Rock to benefit Naval Park

With a title like "Man Overboard," it's only fitting the setting for the murder mystery dinner theater is the USS Little Rock.
"There is no other place except Buffalo that you can have a murder mystery aboard a U.S. naval ship," said Joel Dombrowski, owner and tour guide of Buffalo History Tours.
Proceeds from the weekly series will benefit the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park, hard-hit by the pandemic and challenged by desperately needed repairs for the USS The Sullivans.
"This is a creative and fun way to entertain and educate the community about the USS Little Rock, while helping our fundraising efforts," said Paul Marzello, the Naval Park's executive director.
In the improv performance that opens 6 p.m. Wednesday, top-secret documents have been stolen from the World War II-era ship after being retrofitted with a missile system, a man is discovered murdered and it's up to the audience to expose the culprit. The show, which runs five weeks in July and August, blends humor, history and Buffalo references as the audience walks around the decommissioned naval ship to question suspects.
Dombrowski plays tough-talking Admiral Buster Chopz, barking out commands with a cast that features an officer, cook and Canadian attache.
His company offers murder mystery dinners, city walking tours and tours on a double-decker bus built in London.
Dombrowski has been doing murder mysteries around the city for several years. They have taken him inside a Buffalo RiverWorks grain silo and the Lafayette Brewing Co., where the audience had to solve the mystery of who killed fictitious developer Rocco Paladino.
The shows now take place at the Barrel Factory, 65 Vandalia St., in the city's First Ward neighborhood.
The 1980 red double-decker bus, which stands 13 1/2 feet high and seats 65, has become a Buffalo attraction itself since it was imported from London five years ago. The windows were removed from the upper level to offer a better view.
A "curated brewery experience" takes tourgoers on the bus to the Barrel Factory distillery, Flying Bison Brewing Company and the Lobby Bar at Seneca One, where drinks are ordered over a bar used on the set of "The Sopranos" recently purchased at auction by Seneca One owner Douglas Jemal.
In the murder mystery "Death at the Disco," the audience, many of whom are dressed in late-'70s outfits, are also taken to taverns as they attempt to solve a crime.
Dombrowski, a former standup comedian, treats his tours like performances.
"All who enter must have a sense of humor" is painted above the entrance to the bus.
Dombrowski performs the role of Officer O'Connor, an 1860s-era Buffalo policeman dressed in a navy blue tunic, badge and helmet, baton in hand. He speaks in an Irish brogue, offering nonstop jokes that includes involving the audience and people in the street. Little-known historical details are sprinkled throughout.
Dombrowski was born in Riverside and grew up in Cheektowaga.
"Like all Polish, you move to Cheektowaga. It's the law," he deadpanned.
He now lives in Clarence Center.
He wants to put behind him the 14 months of the pandemic that shut down his business.
"I put on weight and went through the five stages of grieving," Dombrowski said, snapping into character. "I was angry at God, I was shaking my fist."
The Canadian and foreign market hasn't returned yet, and it's a big one, making up about 20% of Buffalo History Tours' customers in the summer, Dombrowski said. The educational and corporate audiences are also not back.
But Dombrowski is confident the tide will change, noting people's desire to return to normalcy.
"People are itching to get out and do something," he said.
New improvised shows this summer include weekly "music bingo" and trivia nights on Fridays at the Barrel Factory, where guests are as apt to sing along as play along, Dombrowski said. The music genres include hair bands, '80s music and one-hit wonders.
Jennifer Dombrowski, Joel's wife, has joined her husband to co-host.
Most of the 10 actors called upon to perform in the murder mysteries are from the ranks of attorneys or former and sitting judges. Most were recruited by Patricia Maxwell, a former Erie County Family Court judge who enjoys acting and put the word out to her colleagues.
"I've learned attorneys are very good at improvisation," Dombrowski said. "They are able to change on the fly much like they might have to do in a courtroom."
In November, Dombrowski will debut "Terror at the Tailgate Party," a football-themed murder mystery dinner theater.
The four performances will concern the murder of a quarterback named "Brady Tom," and include activities one would expect to find in a parking lot at a football stadium, Dombrowski said.
For more information on shows and tours, including prices and dinner menus, go to buffalohistorytours.com or buffalodoubledeckerbus.com.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.