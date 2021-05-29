 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murals at Fort Niagara tell of America's past
0 comments

Murals at Fort Niagara tell of America's past

Support this work for $1 a month
Climactic battle

Detail of the mural "The Lions of Cantigny" by Hubert H. Crawford in the Fort Niagara Officers' Club. The battle at Cantigny was the first major victory by the 28th Infantry during World War I and while the regiment suffered heavy loss they had succeeded where British and French troops had failed.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

On the walls of the Officers’ Club at Fort Niagara State Park in Youngstown are four murals seldom seen by the public.

At one end of the club’s ballroom is “The Battle of Cantigny,” the first American victory in World War I, painted by African American artist Hubert Horace Crawford.

At the opposite end of the room is “American History,” depicting historic periods along the Niagara River. It was created by artist Ernst Wille when he was a WWII German POW at the fort.

In the mess hall, artist Eugene Dyczkowski’s “Defending Forts” details the evolution of warfare over the centuries.

The final mural by artist Tom Loftin Johnson in the “Grille” room is titled “The U.S. at War” and depicts several scenes from 20th century military campaigns.

The next time the public will have a chance to view the murals is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 2 to 4 during the French and Indian War Encampment at Old Fort Niagara.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: DA Flynn on the drastic increase in gun violence

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

I am a member of The Buffalo News' watchdog team, coauthor of New York Times bestseller, American Terrorist: Timothy McVeigh and The Oklahoma City Bombing. I'm also a proud graduate of Buffalo State College where I met my wife who is my editor in life!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News