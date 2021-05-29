Murals at Fort Niagara tell of America's past

On the walls of the Officers’ Club at Fort Niagara State Park in Youngstown are four murals seldom seen by the public.

At one end of the club’s ballroom is “The Battle of Cantigny,” the first American victory in World War I, painted by African American artist Hubert Horace Crawford.

At the opposite end of the room is “American History,” depicting historic periods along the Niagara River. It was created by artist Ernst Wille when he was a WWII German POW at the fort.

In the mess hall, artist Eugene Dyczkowski’s “Defending Forts” details the evolution of warfare over the centuries.

The final mural by artist Tom Loftin Johnson in the “Grille” room is titled “The U.S. at War” and depicts several scenes from 20th century military campaigns.

The next time the public will have a chance to view the murals is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 2 to 4 during the French and Indian War Encampment at Old Fort Niagara.

