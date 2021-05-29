Murals at Fort Niagara tell of America's past

Detail of the mural "The Lions of Cantigny" by Hubert H. Crawford in the Fort Niagara Officers' Club. The battle at Cantigny was the first major victory by the 28th Infantry during World War I and while the regiment suffered heavy loss they had succeeded where British and French troops had failed.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
On the walls of the Officers’ Club at Fort Niagara State Park in Youngstown are four murals seldom seen by the public.
At one end of the club’s ballroom is “The Battle of Cantigny,” the first American victory in World War I, painted by African American artist Hubert Horace Crawford.
At the opposite end of the room is “American History,” depicting historic periods along the Niagara River. It was created by artist Ernst Wille when he was a WWII German POW at the fort.
In the mess hall, artist Eugene Dyczkowski’s “Defending Forts” details the evolution of warfare over the centuries.
The final mural by artist Tom Loftin Johnson in the “Grille” room is titled “The U.S. at War” and depicts several scenes from 20th century military campaigns.
The next time the public will have a chance to view the murals is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 2 to 4 during the French and Indian War Encampment at Old Fort Niagara.
Photos: Murals of the Fort Niagara Officers' Club
"The Lions of Cantigny"
Detail of the mural "The Lions of Cantigny" by Hubert H. Crawford in the Fort Niagara Officers' Club. The scene depicts soldiers of the U.S. Army's 28th Infantry in hand-to-hand combat with the German 18th Army in a decisive 1918 battle. This was the first of four murals painted at the Officers' Club.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Climactic battle
Detail of the mural "The Lions of Cantigny" by Hubert H. Crawford in the Fort Niagara Officers' Club. The battle at Cantigny was the first major victory by the 28th Infantry during World War I and while the regiment suffered heavy loss they had succeeded where British and French troops had failed.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Face of war
Detail of artist Hubert H. Crawford's brushstrokes in "The Lions of Cantigny." Crawford was a celebrated African American artist who was commissioned to paint the mural that celebrates the 28th Infantry's decisive WWI battle.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
28th Infantry
Detail of the mural "The Lions of Cantigny" by Hubert H. Crawford in the Fort Niagara Officers' Club. The scene includes labels carved into wood.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Hand-to-hand combat
While memorializing the unit's victory, artist Hubert H. Crawford acknowledges the horrors of close-range combat in battle.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
A POW's opus
On the opposite end of the room the mural "American History" by Ernst Wille offers a stark contrast. Wille was a German POW who was captured at Normandy during the D-Day assault in 1944 and among the 2,500 prisoners held at Fort Niagara. Wille began the mural using bedsheets glued to the wall but was sent back to Germany in 1945 before it was completed. He returned in 1999 to complete and sign his artwork.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Painted on bedsheets
Detail of the mural "American History" by Ernst Wille in the Fort Niagara Officers' Club. Wille learned about American history during captivity at Old Fort Niagara and depicted it in his painting.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Evidence of the process
Detail of a Native American figure in the mural "American History" by Ernst Wille in the Fort Niagara Officers' Club. A faint pencil grid is barely visible, used by the artist to control his proportions and scale on the large mural.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Familiar faces
Detail of the mural "American History" by Ernst Wille in the Fort Niagara Officers' Club. Wille used charcoal sketches he did of the officers on the base as the basis for his subjects in the mural.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Niagara blue
Stunning detail of a face in the mural "American History" by Ernst Wille in the Fort Niagara Officers' Club. Deep blues throughout the work represent the importance of the Niagara River.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Watch Now: History of mural painted by POW at Fort Niagara
Devil in the details
Detail of the mural "American History" by Ernst Wille in the Fort Niagara Officers' Club. Wille painted a devil present in the negotiation of treaties between European colonists and Native Americans.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
A light in the darkness
The same scene also depicts a more positive influence hidden in the background.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Artist returned to finish
Wille was shipped back to Germany after the war before he could complete and sign the painting. While visiting as a professor many years later in 1976 he would sign his name. He returned again in 1998-99 to formally complete his artwork at which point he signed it properly.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Bedsheet canvas
The seam where bedsheets were joined together to make the canvas remains visible in the artwork.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Symbolism
Wille's style of painting was greatly influenced by his exposure to American jazz music. There are many instances of symbolism within the historic scenes he depicts.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
American history
Detail of the mural "American History" by Ernst Wille in the Fort Niagara Officers' Club. A heart condition prevented Wille from the manual labor endured by most POWs at Fort Niagara and his artwork eventually endured him to his captors.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Weapons of war
Detail of the mural "Defending Forts" by Eugene Dyczkowski in the Fort Niagara Officers' Club depicts the evolution of weapons through the ages beginning with the bow and arrow.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
An evolution
The 90-foot mural was commissioned by the Works Progress Administration in 1939.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Early firepower
Detail of a knight with a blunderbuss in the mural "Defending Forts" by Eugene Dyczkowski in the Fort Niagara Officers' Club.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Age of the musket
Detail of Revolution-era soldiers using muskets in the mural "Defending Forts" by Eugene Dyczkowski in the Fort Niagara Officers' Club.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Self-portrait
This figure of a "modern soldier" is said to be a self portrait of the artist in a detail of the mural "Defending Forts" by Eugene Dyczkowski.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
If walls could talk
The Missile Room, named because it was the active location of a Nike missile launch control room during and after World War II.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
History of the 28th Infantry
Detail of the mural "U.S. at War" by Major Tom Loftin Johnson in the Fort Niagara Officers' Club that depicts the battles of the 28th Regiment from 1901 to 1918.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
An age of buggies and autos
Detail of the mural "U.S. at War" by Major Tom Loftin Johnson in the Fort Niagara Officers' Club that depicts the battles of the 28th Regiment from 1901 to 1918.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Paint with texture
Detail of the mural "U.S. at War" by Major Tom Loftin Johnson in the Fort Niagara Officers' Club.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Funded by the WPA
The 28th Infantry's first posting was to Mindanao, Philippines, in 1901. The basement ceiling reveals the massive timber beams and thick concrete used to fortify the structure.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Infantry at work
Detail of the mural "U.S. at War" by Major Tom Loftin Johnson in the Fort Niagara Officers' Club.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Campaigns of the 28th
Detail of the mural "U.S. at War" by Major Tom Loftin Johnson in the Fort Niagara Officers' Club that depicts the campaigns of the 28th Regiment from 1901 to 1918, including Vera Cruz, Mexico, in 1914.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Daily life in Cuba
Detail of the mural "U.S. at War" by Major Tom Loftin Johnson in the Fort Niagara Officers' Club. This scene depicts daily life in Cuba, where the 28th Infantry was posted from 1906 to 1909.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Fort Niagara Officers' Club
The Bachelor Officers' Quarters and Open Mess at Fort Niagara, better known as the Officers' Club, which is owned by the state and managed by Old Fort Niagara.
Derek Gee / Buffalo News
