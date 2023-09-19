The eighth annual Dentistry Smiles for Veterans, an initiative to honor veterans that is sponsored by the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine, is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11.

Up to 200 local veterans are expected to receive dental care, from simple cleanings to more extensive oral surgeries, during the event that will be staffed by more than 200 dental professionals, including local dentists and hygienists, along with UB dental students, faculty and staff.

The clinic covers military veterans who lack dental insurance – a benefit reserved only for those with service-related dental injuries – or otherwise do not qualify for dental treatment through the Veterans Health Administration.

Veterans seeking an appointment are required to call 716-829-2780.

The dental clinic will be held in Squire Hall on the UB South Campus.

Dentistry Smiles for Veterans is a collaboration between the UB School of Dental Medicine and the Eighth District Dental Society.