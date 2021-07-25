Buffalo prosecutor fights to change how military handles sexual assaults

The commission's report did not immediately change the military justice system. Congress will have to do that, and there's still debate there about whether to follow Gillibrand's plan – which would remove commanding officers from prosecutorial decisions on all major crimes – or to pursue a narrower approach which would set up special units of trained prosecutors who only handle sexual assaults and other such cases.

The commission didn't address that issue: to do that, Tokash said, the commission would have needed another 90 days. But it did produce a report that satisfied those who think the military must reform its justice system.

"We felt like it was a very good report," said Natalie Khawam, an attorney for the family of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, a Fort Hood soldier who was murdered last year after complaining of sexual harassment. "It addressed so many issues that not only we were focused on, but also issues we were not aware of."

The report also was something of a career highlight for Tokash, who hopes it will finally lead to the kind of change that Gillibrand and some other lawmakers have been pushing for years.

"This may be uncomfortable, but this is not hard – and this will actually save lives," said Tokash, who testified before a House Armed Services subcommittee on the issue last week. "And I hope it will change the minds of Americans who are sitting down with their sons and daughters who are having conversations about wanting to join the military. It breaks my heart to know that there are parents who don't want their children to join the military because of the sexual assault problem. That should not be a conversation that anybody in America should be having."

