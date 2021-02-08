Military Road commercial building gets green light

The owner of a vacant Military Road lot and an adjacent residential property got approval Monday to make more use of his land by demolishing the unoccupied single-family home and putting up a new pre-fabricated commercial building to house multiple tenants on the combined parcel.

Lazarus Industries, on behalf of owner Mario DiCristofaro, plans to erect an 8,000-square-foot building at 770 and 784 Military, at Kenmore Avenue, to be used for retail, light industrial or possibly warehouse space, according to Frank Lazarus.

The vacant lot, at the corner of Kenmore Avenue, has been vacant for about 15 years.

The new 18-foot-tall, single-story building will use a combination of light-brown stacked stone and beige metal siding for the facade, with a metal roof.

At the direction of the city Planning Board, Lazarus will add a concrete sidewalk and orange-striped walkway from Military to the building front, for safer pedestrian access.

Meanwhile, Hussein Ahmed, who moved to Buffalo from Chicago, wants to open the Puffalo smoke shop at 338 Amherst St., in a former fast-food restaurant.

And Abuhamra Abuhamra wants to do the same in a 600-square-foot space at 572 S. Division St., in his brother's former Metro PCS cellphone store. Both need special-use permits, which the Planning Board recommended for approval.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.