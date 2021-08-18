Milestone moment in Lake Erie: Lake trout are making babies

Lake trout are reproducing in Lake Erie for the first time in more than 60 years, state Environmental Commissioner Basil Seggos has announced.

Seggos said the discovery of wild trout fry – baby fish less than two to five inches long – “marks a key milestone in the restoration of lake trout in Lake Erie after six decades of significant investments to improve water quality and habitat and promote sound fisheries management.”

The trout fry were discovered May 14 by the DEC’s Lake Fisheries Research Unit staff, who collected them in fry traps on a rock reef about five miles west of Barcelona Harbor in Chautauqua County. They were positively identified in July through genetic bar-coding, the DEC said.

Lake trout weighing up to 75 pounds once were plentiful in Lake Erie, but by the 1930s they had diminished so much that commercial fishing for them had virtually ended.

By 1965, Lake Erie’s lake trout were considered exterminated. Restoration efforts began in 1982. Fish weighing more than 10 pounds now are common, the DEC said.

