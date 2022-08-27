Middleport woman dies in Hartland crash

A Middleport woman died in a crash early Friday morning on Ridge Road in the Town of Hartland, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators said that Stacy L. Donnelly, 46, was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the crash that took place at about 1:22 a.m. Friday.
The driver of the vehicle was Eric S. Gardner, 45, of Niagara Falls.
The cause of the crash was under investigation Saturday.
