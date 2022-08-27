 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middleport woman dies in Hartland crash

  Updated
A Middleport woman died in a crash early Friday morning on Ridge Road in the Town of Hartland, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said that Stacy L. Donnelly, 46, was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the crash that took place at about 1:22 a.m. Friday.

The driver of the vehicle was Eric S. Gardner, 45, of Niagara Falls.

The cause of the crash was under investigation Saturday.

