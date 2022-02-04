 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middleport, Eden, Hamburg stand atop snowfall list
0 comments
top story

Middleport, Eden, Hamburg stand atop snowfall list

Support this work for $1 a month
winter weather (copy)

Colton Ulmer cleans off the front steps of his home in Machias during a winter storm on Thursday.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

The slow and steady winter storm dropping flakes across Western New York since Wednesday night is close to wrapping up.

Here's what's fallen so far, according to the latest reports from the National Weather Service:

• Middleport (Niagara County) – 13 inches (as of 2 a.m. Friday)

• Eden (Erie) – 10.8 (10:35 p.m. Thursday)

• Hamburg (Erie) – 10.3 (1 a.m. Friday)

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

• Little Valley (Cattaraugus) – 10 (7 a.m. Friday)

• West Seneca (Erie) – 9.3 (2 a.m. Friday)

• Williamsville (Erie) – 9.2 (3 a.m. Friday)

• North Java (Wyoming) – 9 (9:20 p.m. Thursday)

• Angelica (Allegany) – 8.7 (6:30 a.m. Friday)

• Lockport (Niagara) – 7 (5:30 a.m. Friday)

The weather service collects reports of snowfall measurements from a variety of sources and not all figures are considered official.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These are some of the bizarre things humans have left on the moon

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News