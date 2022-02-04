Middleport, Eden, Hamburg stand atop snowfall list

The slow and steady winter storm dropping flakes across Western New York since Wednesday night is close to wrapping up.
Here's what's fallen so far, according to the latest reports from the National Weather Service:
• Middleport (Niagara County) – 13 inches (as of 2 a.m. Friday)
• Eden (Erie) – 10.8 (10:35 p.m. Thursday)
• Hamburg (Erie) – 10.3 (1 a.m. Friday)
• Little Valley (Cattaraugus) – 10 (7 a.m. Friday)
• West Seneca (Erie) – 9.3 (2 a.m. Friday)
• Williamsville (Erie) – 9.2 (3 a.m. Friday)
• North Java (Wyoming) – 9 (9:20 p.m. Thursday)
• Angelica (Allegany) – 8.7 (6:30 a.m. Friday)
• Lockport (Niagara) – 7 (5:30 a.m. Friday)
The weather service collects reports of snowfall measurements from a variety of sources and not all figures are considered official.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.
