The honeymoon is over for Erie County Clerk Michael “Mickey” Kearns, in every sense. But that’s no surprise. He knew what awaited him when he returned to work this week.

The day before Kearns’ July 1 wedding, County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick released an in-depth audit that found tens of thousands of dollars in public money to be missing, prompting criminal investigations and state comptroller involvement.

And that is just one of many alarming findings that made headlines while Kearns was away.

The audit of the Clerk’s Office found vanishing cash, altered deposit records, poor fiscal oversight, bank-flagged discrepancies and numerous gun permit overcharges. The audit also found issues related to Clerk’s Office pistol permit staff being given improper access to state mental health records and a failure to collect or keep certain fees owed to the county.

Auditors also stated that the Clerk’s Office was either unable or unwilling to provide supporting documentation or explanations for many of the serious deficiencies cited by auditors. They complained of requests for information that were ignored, meeting requests that were denied and a failure to provide 13 different types of records.

In his first media interview about the audit, Kearns said Tuesday that those assertions were “exaggerated,” that he welcomed Hardwick’s staff to do that audit and that he co-signed the letter to Sheriff John Garcia asking for his office to investigate any missing or pocketed funds.

Kearns told The Buffalo News he denies a lack of cooperation, which auditors said was the primary reason the audit took nearly five months to finish.

“The auditors needed to learn the office and what we can and can’t do,” Kearns said. “Sometimes they didn’t ask the correct questions, and they wanted specific information. We tried to give them as much documentation as was possible. I felt as though that we cooperated.”

He said some of the records auditors requested were sensitive, and it would have violated privacy rules for his office to share them, though the Comptroller’s Office had offered to accept documents with redacted information.

Kearns also suggested that the County Comptroller’s Office deserves to be audited by state auditors.

County legislators expect explanations from Kearns at a Thursday morning hearing that was delayed in anticipation of the clerk’s return to work this week.

The Erie County Clerk’s Office handles well over $100 million in transactions every year, and is one of the county’s few public-facing and money-making departments. It processes thousands of monetary transactions with residents and businesses every week, from driver’s licenses and gun permits to property deeds. Kearns is the person at the top responsible for for it all.

Hardwick said Kearns did fully cooperate with his staff after it became clear that audit findings included serious discrepancies, including altered financial reports.

“He, obviously, is under a lot of pressure,” Hardwick said. “I cannot imagine how difficult it is dealing with these findings, knowing that there are criminal investigations going on.”

At the request of First Deputy Clerk Kevin Linder, auditors from the county Comptroller’s Office have continued to look at financial transactions processed by the Clerk’s Office through June, and they continued to find financial discrepancies, including three from just last month.

Kearns has previously objected to the county Comptroller’s Office monitoring of Clerk’s Office bank accounts. On Tuesday, he sent a letter to State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli asking that any audit done of his office also include a review of the county Comptroller’s Office. He pointed to one finding in the county audit that noted the county Comptroller’s Office approved the Clerk’s Office monthly mortgage recording tax collections without receiving supporting documentation or verifying the information provided.

“How do you audit yourself when you acknowledge that, you know, you made a mistake?” Kearns said. “You’re part of the issue because you have to approve that.”

It is not uncommon for the Accounting Division of the county Comptroller’s Office to be cited by the Audit Division of the same office. Hardwick said Wednesday that the office is segregated, by design, since virtually all financial transactions with all county offices involve participation by Comptroller’s Office personnel.

“I don’t think he understands how our office works,” he said. “We have an Audit Division and an Accounting Division, and the accounting people don’t meddle with our audits.”

In regard to the many other findings and recommendations laid out in the scathing audit, Kearns said he intends to respond to each of the findings and recommendations within a 60-day timeframe. He also said he expects to agree with some, but not all, of the audit recommendations. He declined to offer specific examples of what changes are being made or will be made in his office, because the information could compromise any ongoing investigations.

Kearns met with members of the Sheriff’s Office investigative team Tuesday, and with the Comptroller’s Office on Wednesday.

“I want the investigators to have our full cooperation,” he said.

The Comptroller’s Office is in the midst of completing a second audit of the Clerk’s Office that should be done within the next few weeks. Kearns said he’s not standing in the way of that audit, but thinks the state would be a more impartial auditor.

He also said that when he’s crafted a complete response to the findings and recommendations, he intends to be transparent about any changes or adjustments in how his office operates.

“We’re not looking to hide anything,” he said.