Michigan Street corridor to begin yearlong planning process
African American Heritage Corridor

An arch announces the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, Friday, March 6, 2020.

 Derek Gee

The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission has hired a consultant to lead a yearlong process to develop a strategic action plan for turning the corridor into a tourism destination.

Moody Nolan, the nation's largest African American-owned design firm, will lead the effort, along with team members that include national and local firms EKLA, Lord Cultural Resources, JS&A and Trophy Point.

The plan will emphasize the importance of the Michigan Street Baptist Church, the Nash House Museum, the Colored Musicians Club and WUFO Radio and Black Radio History Collective as the corridor's key historical and cultural visitation sites. The project is receiving funding from the State of New York's East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund and the East Side Avenues initiative. 

A series of virtual public input meetings will be held in April and May of 2021 for community members and others to provide input. Information on how to participate, along with dates and planning documents, can be found at michiganstreetbuffalo.org/planning.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

