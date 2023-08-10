The Michigan Avenue Lift Bridge has been reopened to vehicular traffic ahead of schedule, the Buffalo Department of Public Works announced Thursday.

The bridge was closed May 30 to begin repair work that was supposed to last until mid-September, said Nolan Skipper, a DPW engineer, during a news conference at the bridge.

"We haven't done substantial work on the bridge since about 1995. This was some maintenance work that was much needed to concrete abutments (and) timber dolphins," Skipper said.

"I do want to caution, though, that we will be back for a couple of days of work in mid-September. Those will be daily closures. We won't have to close the bridge for a substantial amount of time," he added.

Businesses in the area have expressed concerns about how the $1 million bridge repair project would further complicate traffic in an already bottlenecked area.

Skipper said the planned closures in September will not interfere with the Music Is Art Festival.