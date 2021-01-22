Michele Trolli sees M&T riding a tech wave

"I think one of the reasons that we at M&T have done so well over these last eight months is because we have been living off an annuity, one that we acquired by being together and by knowing each other so well," she said. "And that annuity at some point that runs out. We believe that being together is what creates that collaborative atmosphere in the workforce and that’s part of our DNA that we’ve been so proud of."

After over 15 years with the bank, Trolli speaks as a veteran M&T leader, with experience in different operations. She says Buffalo "is the place," after living in other cities, and is active in community roles outside of the bank. She's proud of the progress M&T has made in technology, but is equally interested in issues like promoting diversity and women in the workplace.

Trolli never expected to wind up up in Buffalo. Early on, the Cleveland native wasn't even focused on a career in banking, but had a love for computers and coding. While working at GE Lighting, she interviewed for a job at Society Bank, a forerunner of KeyBank. The interviewer made a point about tech in banking versus manufacturing that stuck with her.

“You’re not making light bulbs, you’re dealing with people’s money," the interviewer told her. "If you want to be where technology matters more than anywhere else, it’s in a financial institution."