Michael Sliwinski, Cheektowaga police chief, dies of apparent heart attack

Cheektowaga Police Chief Michael J. Sliwinski, 55, died Saturday after having an apparent heart attack at home, according to his brother David Sliwinski.

"He called me up in the morning and said that he wasn't feeling well," the chief's brother said. David drove to the chief's home at about 9:30 a.m.

"I went over there and he said, 'I think I'm having a heart attack,' " David Sliwinski said.

David drove the chief to Buffalo General Medical Center.

"They took him out of my car. Within 10 minutes, he was dead," David Sliwinski said.

The Cheektowaga Police Department announced the news Saturday in an email to the media.

"It is with great sadness that I announce the unexpected passing of our Chief of Police, Michael J. Sliwinski," Assistant Chief Brian J. Gould wrote. "Chief Sliwinski fell ill this morning and passed away in the hospital. Please keep his family and our CPD family in your thoughts and prayers."

"We're devastated over this," Supervisor Diane Benczkowski said. "He was firm, but he was fair. You knew where you stood with him. He was always very helpful toward me and the board."

