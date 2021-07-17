Michael Sliwinski, Cheektowaga police chief, dies of apparent heart attack

Cheektowaga Police Chief Michael J. Sliwinski, 55, died Saturday after having an apparent heart attack at home, according to his brother David Sliwinski.
"He called me up in the morning and said that he wasn't feeling well," the chief's brother said. David drove to the chief's home at about 9:30 a.m.
"I went over there and he said, 'I think I'm having a heart attack,' " David Sliwinski said.
David drove the chief to Buffalo General Medical Center.
"They took him out of my car. Within 10 minutes, he was dead," David Sliwinski said.
The Cheektowaga Police Department announced the news Saturday in an email to the media.
"It is with great sadness that I announce the unexpected passing of our Chief of Police, Michael J. Sliwinski," Assistant Chief Brian J. Gould wrote. "Chief Sliwinski fell ill this morning and passed away in the hospital. Please keep his family and our CPD family in your thoughts and prayers."
"We're devastated over this," Supervisor Diane Benczkowski said. "He was firm, but he was fair. You knew where you stood with him. He was always very helpful toward me and the board."
"He loved being chief of police," David Sliwinski said. "He loved his job. He loved helping people."
Chief Sliwinski was the son of the late Melvin J. Sliwinski, who founded the funeral home from which he will be buried Thursday, and where his brother David works. Their mother was the late Geraldine Sliwinski.
David Sliwinski said Michael attended the Simmons School of Mortuary Science, graduating in 1985. After that, Michael Sliwinski worked at the funeral home, but also attended the University at Buffalo, where he earned a bachelor's degree in political science and economics.
Michael Sliwinski eventually decided to take the civil service examination for police officer, and joined the Cheektowaga police in August 1991.
He was promoted from captain to assistant chief in October 2018, and was promoted to chief Jan. 28, 2020.
"We were so fortunate to have him as chief of police, even though it was such a short period," Benczkowski said.
She added that Sliwinski helped the town through last year's state-mandated police reform process.
As chief, Sliwinski succeeded David J. Zack, who left to become police chief in Asheville, N.C.
A Mass of Christian Burial has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Louis Catholic Church, 35 Edward St., Buffalo, followed by burial in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Michael Sliwinski never married and had no children, his brother said. The only immediate survivors are his brothers, David and Melvin Jr.