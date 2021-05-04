Michael McMahon rises to KeyBank Buffalo market president

Michael McMahon is about to become a more familiar face around town, as KeyBank’s new Buffalo market president.
But he's already comfortable with making contacts and building relationships through his work as a commercial banker for Key.
"Being out and visible and being present, I think you have to be that way to be successful in commercial banking," said McMahon, 41, who lives in the Elmwood Village. "I think I've got that part of the community working well for me. Where I'm really going have to step up my game is on the community benefits side of it, working with the not-for-profit organizations in a non-banking fashion and more of a collaborative fashion. I'm excited for it."
McMahon's rise to Key's Buffalo market president was relatively quick. He joined Key in 2015, after working for different banks and deciding the time had come to choose a bank and develop a career there. Becoming a market president was one his aspirations ever since he got into banking in 2001.
McMahon was promoted to commercial bank sales leader in 2018. He will continue to serve in that role, in addition to serving as market president.
McMahon will report to Gary Quenneville, who was Buffalo market president for just over a decade. Quenneville, 59, will continue in his role as regional sales executive, overseeing Key’s client base in business banking, Key Private Bank and commercial banking businesses across Upstate New York.
Quenneville has served as the bank's top locally based executive as it has steadily grown through acquiring some branches from HSBC Bank USA, and then through acquiring First Niagara Bank in 2016. Buffalo is Key's No. 2 market, after its home base of Cleveland.
Quenneville, who joined Key in 1985, has watched the Buffalo market president's role grow as the bank built up its presence here. "There was a significant change in how the community looked at Key, and with that a change in responsibility," he said. Key's role in supporting community-related projects increased, including through the First Niagara Foundation and Key's community benefits plan.
Key's Buffalo market is home to operations including a mortgage originations hub and a customer contact center, which makes the market president's role here somewhat different, Quenneville said. "All of these different businesses create a larger responsibility for that market president role."
Matt Glynn