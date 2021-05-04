Michael McMahon rises to KeyBank Buffalo market president

Michael McMahon is about to become a more familiar face around town, as KeyBank’s new Buffalo market president.

But he's already comfortable with making contacts and building relationships through his work as a commercial banker for Key.

"Being out and visible and being present, I think you have to be that way to be successful in commercial banking," said McMahon, 41, who lives in the Elmwood Village. "I think I've got that part of the community working well for me. Where I'm really going have to step up my game is on the community benefits side of it, working with the not-for-profit organizations in a non-banking fashion and more of a collaborative fashion. I'm excited for it."

McMahon's rise to Key's Buffalo market president was relatively quick. He joined Key in 2015, after working for different banks and deciding the time had come to choose a bank and develop a career there. Becoming a market president was one his aspirations ever since he got into banking in 2001.