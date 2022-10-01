Michael Kracker's election as Erie County GOP chairman marks new era

Since 2010 when Erie County Republicans elected a 29-year-old political operative as chairman, Nicholas A. Langworthy or his top lieutenants have overseen upstate New York's biggest GOP organization.

Now another young but seasoned veteran of campaigns around the state will take over following the Saturday election of Michael A. Kracker of Williamsville as new Erie County Republican chairman.

The new chairman had to overcome a rare intraparty challenge from Boston Chairman Mitch Martin, who engineered a major Republican victory last year as manager of John Garcia's successful campaign for sheriff. He noted other successes while running the Cheektowaga GOP for several years, and is closely associated with State Sen. Patrick M. Gallivan as a former staffer.

Gallivan backed Martin before Saturday's reorganization meeting, but Kracker prevailed with support from most of the party establishment.

"It’s an honor to be elected to serve as Chairman of the @ERIECOUNTYGOP!" he tweeted midday Saturday. "Thank you to my wife, my fellow officers and the men and women of the committee for the strong show of support. On to victory in November!"

Kracker, 34, represents a new chapter for the local party as Langworthy campaigns for the 23rd Congressional District in a contest where he is heavily favored. Though Langworthy has headed the Republican State Committee since 2019, most observers note he worked closely with outgoing Erie County Chairman Karl J. Simmeth Jr., even sharing offices in the local party's downtown headquarters.

But those same observers say they expect Langworthy to leave his state party post and concentrate on congressional duties if he defeats Democrat Max Della Pia on Nov. 8, paving the way for Kracker to initiate a new chapter in the party's long local history. It now appears Kracker is ready to run his own show.

"I think Nick is excited to have someone there to act independently," Kracker said, "but I expect to be the decider within this organization and to lead this party forward. Both of us believe it is time for someone else to take over."

Langworthy appears ready to pass the torch.

"Michael was the first guy I hired (as party executive director) when I became chairman in 2010 and I have been so proud to watch him and his career," Langworthy said. "He has the work ethic and broad-based experience to take this to a new level and to a new generation."

Kracker is already deeply steeped in GOP politics at a young age. A graduate of Williamsville South High School and SUNY Geneseo who now lives with his wife, Erin, in Kenmore, he started the usual climb up the party ladder as a headquarters staffer, Board of Elections employee, and executive director at headquarters.

But he began gaining attention as campaign manager for former Rep. Chris Collins and then as his deputy chief of staff. He left Collins in 2018 to take over the Unshackle Upstate business advocacy group, before joining State Senate Minority Leader Robert G. Ortt's staff in 2020, where he has carved out a niche as senior adviser and key figure in GOP campaigns across the state.

"I didn't really expect to do this, but I've spent the vast majority of my career in service to the Republican Party in one form or another," he said in an interview. "I have a very close relationship with Nick Langworthy, and statewide exposure to Senate Republicans will be a benefit to the people of Erie County.

"I want to bring those relationships back home to help the Erie County GOP," he added.

Kracker faces a tough assignment. Democrats outnumber Republicans in Erie County by 132,575 voters, and even unaffiliated now register a slight registration advantage. The party's control of the county executive's post has eluded it since Democrat Mark C. Poloncarz's first victory in 2011 and has won only the sheriff's position in recent years, also ceding control of the County Legislature.

But Kracker thinks Garcia's victory in 2021 bodes well for the party, and expresses confidence for 2023, though he won't hint at who might emerge as the candidate for county executive.

"I come from the Senate Republicans, and we have Democratic districts around the state where we win," he said.

The new chairman expects Langworthy to concentrate on Washington if he succeeds in winning his November congressional campaign, much like another former GOP chairman – former Rep. Thomas M. Reynolds of Clarence. Reynolds relinquished his party duties when elected to Congress (while maintaining an active advisory role), and sees Langworthy following the same path.

He thinks Kracker is ready to take over.

"My hope is that we will have a new chairman who is young and has the ability to rebuild," Reynolds said. "Brining people together and getting them involved is just as important as having a technological skill set.

"We've proven time and time again that the right candidate with the right message and the right financing wins," he added.