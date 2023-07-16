Michael A. Burham looked gaunt, weary and confused when police converged on the suspected killer and prison escapee Saturday evening outside Warren, Pa.

A dog played a key role in his capture.

Burham – sought in connection with the May 11 homicide of a Jamestown woman – has been moved into a new facility, the Erie County jail in Erie, Pa., Pennsylvania State Police announced Sunday as they released a photo after his capture.

The U.S. Marshals Service is holding him on a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Burham, 34, fled to South Carolina after the Jamestown homicide and escaped July 6 from the Warren County Jail, where county prosecutors asked he be held in connection with a carjacking in May.

Those prosecutors are now part of the escape investigation, too. Searchers found stockpiles at campsites in wooded areas near where they suspect Burham laid low and said they believe someone else may have helped in his effort to avoid capture.

Burham was apprehended in a rural area west of Warren after an extensive search by more than 200 local, state and federal law enforcement officers.

Officers intensified their search about 4 p.m. Saturday, after a chocolate Labrador Retriever named Tucker spotted him alongside a creek in Conewango Township, about 6 miles west from where he made his escape.

Ron and Cindy Eckland were in their carport when Tucker started barking and ran toward the creek.

The couple followed, Cindy Eckland wrote on her Facebook page, because they didn’t want their dog annoying anyone.

Her husband asked Burham what he was doing.

“He said camping,” she wrote. Though he didn’t give his name, the couple recognized Burham from news accounts about his escape.

“I jumped on the golf cart,” she said, “and we called 911.”

The family lives along Jackson Run Road in the same township where Burham was taken into custody less than two hours later, roughly 2 miles away near Logan Road. The search concentrated for the past several days in that area, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said during a press conference Saturday night.

Burham, who was unarmed, ran into the woods when he saw the officers, Bivens said. He was caught by a team that included a New York State Police bloodhound and a K-9 with the U.S. Border Patrol. He was dirty, wet and still wearing part of his prison garb.

He escaped nine days earlier by scaling exercise equipment to get to the roof of the prison and used bedsheets to get down. He was being held on $1 million bail in connection with kidnapping, burglary and other charges.

Prosecutors in Chautauqua County consider him the prime suspect in the May 11 killing of Kala Hodgkin, 34, and a related arson in Jamestown.

Authorities also have accused Burham of abducting an older couple in Pennsylvania while trying to evade capture on the New York State allegations. He was arrested May 24 in Berkeley County, S.C., where officers reported finding him in similarly bedraggled fashion.

New York officials told the Associated Press they’ve opted to let Pennsylvania handle the initial prosecution as they continue to probe the killing and arson.

Nearly 500 Facebook users reacted to the message Cindy Ecklund posted shortly after Burham’s capture.

Many heaped praise on the couple, as well as Tucker, hoping the chocolate Lab got a steak dinner for his actions.

Others wrote they were relieved for themselves and loved ones who have been on edge during the last several days in northwestern Pennsylvania and the New York Southern Tier.

Many hoped the trio will get all or part of the $22,000 in reward money offered for information leading to Burham's capture.

“Tell Tucker he’s very loved and thank you for his service!,” Kasey Carroll-Soucy wrote on Facebook, posting a picture of the dog, emblazoned with the words, “Tucker the hero!!”

