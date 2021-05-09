Metro Rail's long-delayed rebuild program nears completion

The latest venue for the work was Dansville at the former Foster-Wheeler plant.

"Several years back, we could have kept to the schedule, but it would have increased the costs," she said. "I absolutely did not want to impact quality, and given our financial challenges, couldn't increase the cost of the program. As a result, the schedule flipped."

For over a decade, The Buffalo News reported on the latest glitch to delay completion. The most outspoken critic seemed to be Shawn D. Hogan, then mayor of Hornell. As his Southern Tier city transformed its former Erie Railroad shops into a rail and transit industry mecca, a startup company inheriting the NFTA project – Gray Manufacturing Industries – was forced to lay off about half its small workforce because of the delays. Hogan, who was Hornell's mayor for 32 years and now works for the Hornell Industrial Development Agency, still calls the situation a "travesty."

"Any time you lose jobs in a community it's tough," Hogan said last week, "and it was very tough at that juncture. I don't want to point fingers at the NFTA, but obviously someone along the line dropped the ball. It was a disservice to the ridership and it affected this community, too."

He added he takes no pride in correctly predicting in 2011 it would take many years for the project to be completed.