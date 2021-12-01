Metro Rail stations rebounding after years of wear and tear

After more than 35 years, Metro Rail's Delavan/Canisius College Station had experienced its share of wear and tear.

Thousands of commuters traversed its escalators, water and salt seeped through its walls, and one time a car even crashed through its front window. Like other stations a few years ago along the 6.4-mile line, Delavan/Canisius College was looking downright shabby.

"The panel liners needed replacement, they were stained and rusting, and the paint was peeling off," acknowledged Kimberley A. Minkel, executive director of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority. "It was obviously in need of repair."

But now the busy station serving Canisius College and the surrounding neighborhood looks anything but shabby. Gleaming new panels and ceramic tiles line the walls and new escalators are ferrying commuters to and from the subway below.

"We spent about $1.1 million on that station alone," Minkel said of the project completed in 2020 – aside from escalator work – that required extensive scaffolding and "really improved its aesthetics and durability."