Metro Rail launches major rehab of University Station, which means an earlier closing time

After about 37 years of commuters traipsing through its lobby, of salt, of humidity, and of vibrations from subway trains rumbling below, even transit officials acknowledge Metro Rail's University Station has earned an official "shabby" label.

Lighting has dimmed, the track bed is deteriorating and the steel panels enclosing the escalator and stairs of the system's deepest station are pocked with rust and deterioration.

"Our guys do a pretty good job of keeping things neat and tidy, but you can't paint rust," said James Morrell, director of public transit for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

Beginning Monday and stretching through the next eight months, NFTA crews will launch a more than $1 million project to resurrect one of the system's busiest stations into a gleaming facility. They hope for results similar to previous efforts at Delavan-Canisius and Humboldt-Hospital.

"That station is a jewel that is heavily used and that's why we are concentrating there," Morrell said of University.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, the work will require nightly closure of Metro Rail's northern terminus, Morrell said, with service ending at LaSalle Station and shuttles scheduled. But it all aims to entice return of pre-pandemic riders who have left the system (bus and rail levels are down 58% since the onslaught of Covid-19), as well as to keep those who remained.

"We want to make sure our station is ready for those riders coming back," he said.

The University makeover is part of a five-year, $100 million overall program to address the aging Metro system's maintenance and rehabilitation needs. Pushed in 2019 by State Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy, the Buffalo Democrat who heads the Senate Transportation Committee, the new revenue will address ongoing needs for upstate's only commuter rail system. A good chunk of that funding – $18.5 million – is earmarked for the aging escalators throughout Metro Rail's eight underground stations, including ongoing work at University.

Transit officials have previously outlined other projects, including $11 million for new track pads and fasteners, $3 million for the overhead catenary wires that deliver electricity to rail cars, $1.1 million on new elevator controls, and a $1 million loop to provide better bus connections at Utica Station.

Workers have already erected scaffolding along the escalator where wall panels are most deteriorated – right down to the concrete foundation – to be replaced with new panels. Updated lighting is also slated to brighten the station in its mezzanine and platform. The station's outside loop will be expanded for multiple connecting buses, a new intercom system will improve communication with passengers. Escalators will be rehabilitated, as will the station's metal relief artwork.

In addition, gates highlighting the new fare collection system slated to be activated next year also have been installed.

Morrell said commuters will be able to safely continue using the station before the 9 p.m. nightly closures. Throughout the project, trains to and from downtown will begin and end at LaSalle Station during closure hours, while a bus will shuttle passengers between LaSalle and University. Morrell said riders are urged to make use of LaSalle's huge parking lot behind the station and avoid need for the shuttle.

"If you're attending an event after 9 p.m., please park at LaSalle, where you won't have to worry about any capacity issues," he added

In addition, the NFTA will work to ensure commuters will connect to the No. 34, No. 47 and No. 48 buses at University.

"Those last trips will not leave until the shuttle bus comes into the station," Morrell said, adding supervisors will be on hand to ensure the service.