Metro Bus to revive service to Bills games

The Buffalo Bills are back, and so is the option of taking a bus to the games.

After a 12-year hiatus, Metro Bus plans to reintroduce service to Bills games at Highmark Stadium this season as a result of ridership surveys indicating significant interest.

Helen Tederous, spokeswoman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, said Metro has held discussions with Erie County, the Bills and others about operating four routes, with a "soft launch" set for the August 20th pre-season game.

"It's something we haven't done in a long time, but there was a request in our ridership survey," she said, "and it came from not only people who want to use our service to get to games, but people who have jobs there too."

Plans for the pilot program call for service on routes from five starting points, most with park and ride facilities and transit connections:

• Downtown bus terminal at 181 Ellicott St.

• Black Rock/Riverside Transit Hub.

• University Station.

• Thruway Mall.

• Athol Springs.

The routes will discharge passengers on Abbott Road in front of the stadium. Four trips from the downtown bus station are planned for each game, while other routes may provide two trips.

Return runs, Tederous said, will depart the stadium at the end of the game to provide for flexibility.

Metro will charge $5 each way for the "premium service," she said, adding that officials have yet to schedule some trips serving games for which a starting time has not yet been assigned.

Tederous said "operational challenges," rather than lack of ridership, caused termination of game day service in 2010, but new demands prompt the authority to launch a pilot service once again.