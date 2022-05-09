Metro Bus to restore express routes, add free service to parks

Metro Bus will soon restore express routes cut in February after new and successful recruiting efforts have helped ease a severe shortage of drivers.

Helen Tederous, spokeswoman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, said seven of the eight bus routes axed on Feb. 13 will be restored on June 19, providing direct access to and from downtown and several suburban locations.

"We've had success in new hires, plus school will have ended and it will give us some breathing room," she said.

Restored express service include #60 – Niagara Falls, #61 – Tonawanda, #64 – Lockport, #66 – Williamsville, #69 – Lancaster, #74 – Hamburg, and #81 – East Side. The only route not slated to resume is #67 – Cleveland Hill.

Still, extended wait times for weekend and night buses that also took effect on Feb. 13 are not yet slated to return to normal.

"We will not be restoring faster headways on weekends at this time," Tederous said, "but hopefully, we will as we recruit more drivers."

Commuters affected by the changes voiced displeasure when the cuts were announced over the winter, but NFTA officials said they faced no other choice because of a nationwide shortage of drivers that was also reflected locally. At the time they pointed to a driver contingent down 61 people from normal levels, along with a shortage of 57 mechanics, 24 maintenance people and 18 staffers in administration and management.

Several local politicians, including State Sen. Sean M. Ryan, criticized the authority for failing to pay competitive wages and losing potential drivers to private delivery companies. In April, however, the NFTA opened its contract with more than 1,000 employees represented by Amalgamated Transit Union 1342 and negotiated a 15.25% raise over three years. The NFTA also noted recent success in attracting workers through its own recruiting efforts.

Metro Bus will also expand service on June 18 with free rides to several area parks. Tederous said the NFTA noted the success of similar service by the Capital District Transportation Authority in the Albany area and decided to implement the Sunday service through Aug. 13.

Free rides will be available from the downtown bus terminal to Knox Farm, Chestnut Ridge, Niagara Falls, Como, Beaver Island, Akron Falls, Evangola and Fort Niagara parks.

"There is no charge and we are encouraging people to try it," she said, adding initial plans call for three trips to and from the parks from opening to the end of day and advising riders to check local schedules.

