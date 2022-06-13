Metro Bus to launch free, Saturday service to area parks

When Western New York parks beckon on the hot summer days sure to come, Metro Bus and partnering agencies are making sure anyone get there – even without a car.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority will offer free bus rides on Saturdays to some of the area's most popular parks beginning this weekend and extending through Aug. 6. The service will shuttle park visitors from the downtown bus station at 181 Ellicott St. to Knox Farm, Fort Niagara, Beaver Island and Evangola state parks, as well as Chestnut Ridge, Como Lake and Akron Falls county parks.

The program stems from the NFTA's 2021 Bus Network Improvement Study, showing a significant number of riders who desire direct service to local parks and beaches.

“We are thrilled to offer this innovative new program that our riders requested,” said James Morrell, director of public transit for NFTA-Metro. “Providing access to Western New York’s most beautiful parks and beaches is important for our community, and we are happy to make this possible.”

The transit authority is working with the State Office of Parks and Recreation and Erie County Department of Parks and Recreation on the new program.

“We are keenly aware of some of the barriers related to getting to a few of our more remote parks." said Mark V. Mistretta, regional director of state parks. "We are very happy to be participating in this initiative as we find creative ways to encourage more park visitors. We can’t wait to see everyone in the parks.”

“We, at Erie County Parks, are excited be a part of the launch of the NFTA’s ‘Parks Adventure Bus,' ” added Jimbo McDonald, Erie County's deputy recreation commissioner. “We look forward to being able to share the natural beauty of many of our region’s beautiful parks with our neighbors who can now easily take public transportation to these destinations.”

Buses will depart the downtown bus station at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1:15 p.m., and depart the parks for return downtown at noon, 2:15 p.m. and 4 p.m.

