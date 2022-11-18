Metro Bus service suspended in Erie County

Metro Bus service on all routes serving Erie County has been suspended Friday because of the snowstorm, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced.

The only bus routes that will run are 50, 52, 55 and 59, which operate only in Niagara County, the agency said.

Paratransit service will continue, but riders are asked to reschedule if possible.

Metro Rail train service remained in operation as of 5:30 a.m.

The agency will provide updates on its social media accounts and its website, metro.nfta.com.