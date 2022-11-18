 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Metro Bus service suspended in Erie County

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Metro Bus service on all routes serving Erie County has been suspended Friday because of the snowstorm, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced.

The only bus routes that will run are 50, 52, 55 and 59, which operate only in Niagara County, the agency said.

Paratransit service will continue, but riders are asked to reschedule if possible.

Metro Rail train service remained in operation as of 5:30 a.m.

The agency will provide updates on its social media accounts and its website, metro.nfta.com.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Orchard Park plows clear the streets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News