Metro Bus reinstating some service in Erie County

Metro Bus service is being reinstated on some routes serving Erie County, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced.

The NFTA started restoring bus service on routes that are not under a driving ban at noon.

The authority asks riders to visit metro.nfta.com for updates.

"We are still urging riders to stay home and only travel if absolutely necessary," the NFTA said in a tweet.

All service in Erie County had been suspended Friday because of the snowstorm. The only bus routes that were running throughout the day are 50, 52, 55 and 59, which operate only in Niagara County, the agency said.

Paratransit service will continue, but riders are asked to reschedule if possible.

Metro Rail train service remained in operation as of 5:30 a.m.

The agency will provide updates on its social media accounts and its website, metro.nfta.com.