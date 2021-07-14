Merriweather Library auditorium to bear name of educator and historian Eva Doyle

"The library, she has said, is her second home, so it all makes sense that we're doing it there," said Joy Testa Cinquino, assistant deputy director of development and communications for the library.

Doyle "is a regular speaker that we annually have speak at a couple of our libraries about her 'Eye on History,' which involves decades of research about the local African American community. She has done a lot of programming in the libraries," Testa Cinquino said.

"Annually, she does a program where she acknowledges local women, and that program, 'Roses for Outstanding Women,' usually takes place in one of the libraries. It has taken place at our downtown branch before, and it has also taken place at the Merriweather Library, where every year she chooses at least 30 women and recognizes them for the terrific legacy that they are bringing to our community," Testa Cinquino added.

Doyle is a columnist for the Buffalo Criterion, the oldest continuously-published African American newspaper in Western New York.

The weekly paper, for which she has been a columnist for more than 40 years, was founded in 1925 by Frank E. Merriweather Sr. and his wife, Camilla. It is still published by the Merriweather family, for whom the Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Library is named.