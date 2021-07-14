Merriweather Library auditorium to bear name of educator and historian Eva Doyle

Retired Buffalo Public School teacher, newspaper columnist, historian, community activist and public lecturer are just some of the titles associated with Eva Doyle, whose name will soon grace the auditorium of the Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Library located at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and East Utica Street.
A dedication ceremony is planned for 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the library, 1324 Jefferson Ave., by the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library system and State Sen. Tim Kennedy, who recommended attaching Doyle's name to the auditorium, which was approved by the library's board of trustees.
“Dr. Eva Doyle has dedicated her life to preserving African American history in Buffalo and beyond," Kennedy said in a statement Wednesday.
"Her incredible commitment to this city's culture, paired with her outstanding activism for education and strengthening opportunities for our students, deserves to be fully celebrated. I can think of no better place than at the Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Library, which houses one of the largest resource centers in Western New York for information on African American History," Kennedy said.
Doyle, who taught at the Campus West Elementary School on the Buffalo State College Campus, spent more than 30 years as an educator before she retired in 2004.
She has spent many years lecturing extensively on African and African American history throughout the region and at the public libraries.
"The library, she has said, is her second home, so it all makes sense that we're doing it there," said Joy Testa Cinquino, assistant deputy director of development and communications for the library.
Doyle "is a regular speaker that we annually have speak at a couple of our libraries about her 'Eye on History,' which involves decades of research about the local African American community. She has done a lot of programming in the libraries," Testa Cinquino said.
"Annually, she does a program where she acknowledges local women, and that program, 'Roses for Outstanding Women,' usually takes place in one of the libraries. It has taken place at our downtown branch before, and it has also taken place at the Merriweather Library, where every year she chooses at least 30 women and recognizes them for the terrific legacy that they are bringing to our community," Testa Cinquino added.
Doyle is a columnist for the Buffalo Criterion, the oldest continuously-published African American newspaper in Western New York.
The weekly paper, for which she has been a columnist for more than 40 years, was founded in 1925 by Frank E. Merriweather Sr. and his wife, Camilla. It is still published by the Merriweather family, for whom the Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Library is named.
"It's a great honor, first of all, to have the auditorium at the Merriweather Library named after me," Doyle said in an interview Wednesday.
She said she never imagined during all the years she held youth programs in the Merriweather Library auditorium that the space would one day bear her name.
Doyle has sponsored more than 100 essay contests for students, and the winners have typically been invited to the auditorium to read their essays.
"I thank all of the people who have supported all of the numerous community programs that I did in that auditorium over the years," Doyle said.