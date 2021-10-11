Mercy Hospital strike reaches 11th day

Catholic Health and Communications Workers of America representatives continued contract negotiations Monday, the 11th day of a strike at Mercy Hospital.

In a bargaining update over the weekend, the CWA said Catholic Health on Saturday gave the union a proposal it wanted members to vote on by Friday.

“We have no interest in putting this out to a vote,” the CWA said, suggesting the proposal fell short in a number of categories.

"Catholic Health is ready to welcome Mercy Hospital associates back to work, said JoAnn Cavanaugh, a Catholic Health spokeswoman. "We want them back. And we believe they are eager to come back."

About 2,000 nurses, technical, service and clerical workers represented by CWA Local 1133 are on strike at the South Buffalo hospital. They are among 2,500 workers covered by six contracts at three Catholic Health facilities that are part of the negotiations.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.