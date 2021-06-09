Mercy Hospital officials to unveil $500,000 in emergency room enhancements

Officials at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo will unveil over $500,000 in emergency room renovations during a news conference set for 2 p.m. Friday.

The project includes expanded private triage and treatment areas for both non-critically-ill patients and those patients who arrive to the hospital by ambulance. The expansion will accommodate a new provider-in-triage model of care that is designed to improve patient care and reduce patient wait times.

The new design is intended to enhance efficiency and provide more comfort and privacy for emergency room patients.

Scott Bieler, president and CEO of West Herr Auto Group, will be among the major donors on hand for a blessing and dedication ceremony at the hospital.

The dedication ceremony will feature remarks from Mercy Hospital President Eddie Bratko, Deanna Messinger, Executive Director of the Mercy Hospital Foundation, and Dr. Edward Cosgrove, Medical Director of the Mercy Hospital Emergency Department.

