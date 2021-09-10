Mercy Hospital nurses authorize a strike, but walkouts almost never happen

Mercy Hospital workers holding strike authorization vote Communication Workers of America said Tuesday that the Catholic Health hospital system is refusing to address severe understaffing that threatens patient care.

Longer ago, there was a nurses strike at Buffalo General Hospital in 1983 that lasted 79 days. And a nurses strike at DeGraff Memorial Hospital in North Tonawanda in 1987 lasted 13 weeks.

Now, unionized workers at Mercy Hospital, including nurses and staff, are in the spotlight. Of the CWA members at the hospital who cast ballots, 97% voted in favor of giving their union the power to call a strike if a new deal isn't reached when the current one expires.

Catholic Health is "disappointed" that the CWA is threatening to strike at Mercy Hospital, but has a contingency plan in place to keep the South Buffalo hospital open and operating if a walkout occurs, said JoAnn Cavanaugh, a Catholic Health spokeswoman.

"A strike in any work situation is an absolute last resort, but that is especially true in a hospital," said Debora Hayes, the CWA's area director.

Negotiations between the union and Catholic Health are continuing, with six contracts covering 2,500 workers set to expire Sept. 30 at a total of three facilities. By previous agreement between the two sides, Mercy Hospital is the only one of the three facilities where a strike could take place. The CWA represents about 2,000 workers at Mercy Hospital.